Jamie Noble reveals that he has tested positive for COVID-19

Jamie Noble, who works backstage for WWE as a producer, has tested positive for COVID-19

Many WWE stars have taken to Twitter over the past few days to reveal that they had tested positive for COVID-19, the latest being Jamie Noble. Renee Young was the first star to reveal her test results on social media before Adam Pearce contracted the virus on his birthday. Kayla Braxton stated that she had caught the virus on two separate occasions.

Noble's account is private, but the post reads, “Not how we expect this month to go! Covid-19 has hit home. Prayers for me and my family will be greatly appreciated!”



Reports from a few days ago revealed that the positive test results were around the two dozen, while reports today say that there are more than 30 stars in the company have now caught the virus.

These reports stated that the stars with COVID-19 were company-wide, including backstage employees, producers, and on-air talent. These names continue to be leaked online and could affect tonight's episode of SmackDown.

WWE has released a statement following the recent outbreak and continues to test anyone that works at the Performance Center. Many audience members are thought to have also contracted the virus since one extra who was used earlier in the week.