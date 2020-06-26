WWE Extra reveals positive COVID-19 result, reaches out to Renee Young

Many positive Covid-19 results have already been revealed

Renee Young revealed that she had COVID earlier in the week

Positive COVID-19 results seem to be crippling WWE

It's been a rough week for WWE since a number of stars have already come forward and shared their COVID-19 results. Renee Young, Adam Pearce, and Kayla Braxton all tested positive for the virus which is currently sweeping through Florida, but it appears that on-screen talent are not the only ones being affected by the virus.

One of the fans that was invited to be a part of the crowd this past week on RAW has come forward to reveal that he has also tested positive for the COVID-19. The man, known as 'The Ultimate Pusher' Tyreke, who is known for managing stars in Major League of Wrestling, also revealed that his wife was pregnant, which means that he has to find a way to avoid passing the virus over.

The audience member revealed that it was WWE who reached out and informed him that he had tested positive, which means that he was one of the stars who was tested earlier in the week.

WWE has just informed me that I have tested positive for Covid-19 🤦🏾‍♂️ — The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020

Tyreke looked to contact WWE star Renee Young to ask about how to manage the virus since Young tested positive a few days ago but her husband Jon Moxley, who works for AEW, has revealed that his test was negative.

If anyone could reach out to @ReneeYoungWWE for me i need advice on how to deal with this my wife is pregnant as well please anyone help — The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020

Reports on Wednesday stated that close to two dozen stars had tested positive for COVID-19, but the actual figure is still unknown.