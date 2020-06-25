WWE presenter Renee Young confirms that she has Covid-19

WWE's Renee Young is one of those who tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

She confirmed the news via her social media post about the same.

Renee Young tested positive for Covid-19

As reported earlier, AEW Superstar Jon Moxley was removed from this week's episode of Dynamite because he came in contact with someone who was in contact with another person that had contracted Covid-19. While the AEW Champion was lauded for taking the necessary precautions against the virus, it appears that things could be more serious than what they appeared to be. WWE also seem to have a few people who tested positive for Covid-19.

A few mins ago, Jon Moxley's wife and WWE presenter Renee Young took to Twitter to confirm that she has contracted Covid-19. Renee Young stated that first, her show got cancelled, and now, she has Covid-19. However, she appeared to be positive and urged everyone to wear masks and wash their hands.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

There have been no updates from Jon Moxley yet, and we wish for Renee Young's speedy recovery.

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

WWE's latest battle against Covid-19

As reported earlier, there are a few people who tested positive in the latest round of WWE's Covid-19 tests. Although the company has not yet confirmed the exact number of those who have tested positive, backstage reports suggest that the number could go as high as reaching the "two dozen range", that possibly includes one in-ring talent.

Having said that, no reports have confirmed a plausible cancellation of WWE RAW and SmackDown tapings. As of this writing, the production of RAW and SmackDown are expected to continue, and WWE will continue the testing of its talents and staff in the following weeks.

While WWE continued its production throughout the pandemic, there are Superstars who refused to be a part of the shows as a precaution against Covid-19 pandemic. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn are the two most notable names who decided to stay at home instead of going to the tapings. Most recently, it was Kevin Owens who announced that he too would prefer to stay inside and not work until its safe to make a return.