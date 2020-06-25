Backstage reaction to COVID-19 cases in WWE, Positive tests could reportedly be in the 'two dozen range'

WWE has yet to release an official statement in the wake of a significant spike in COVID-19 cases.

The talents backstage are not too happy with the entire situation.

Based on the reports coming out of the WWE, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the company hard.

As reported earlier, multiple positive tests have been revealed, and PWInsider revealed some startling details about the current situation in the company.

Mike Johnson reported that WWE sent out a mail on Monday informing all the talents and staff about the new positive COVID-19 tests and they were all advised about another round of testing. While not all the talents were told at the same time, it was noted that more positives were reported after the new series of tests.

A source close to PWInsider believed that the number of positive COVID-19 cases could be in the 'two dozen range'; however, PWInsider could not ascertain the figure to be accurate. The only confirmed information doing the rounds backstage is that multiple positive cases have been reported, and they are scattered across the board. The positive cases have been revealed amongst talents, production crew and other staff.

If WWE still plans on going ahead with the SmackDown tapings, then many re-writes are expected to happen. Talents who are scheduled to work at the tapings have also been told to take a nose swab and isolate themselves. The company has also requested the talents to inform them if they plan on going out of their local areas for non-WWE related work.

It should also be noted that WWE would not allow 'friends and family' at the upcoming Friday tapings if it does go ahead as scheduled.

I’ve also reached out to sources for more information, but - full transparency - I’ve heard nothing so far today regarding this.



Hats off to @ryansatin, @SeanRossSapp & @PWInsidercom who have all been on top of the situation! — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 24, 2020

Backstage reaction to the positive COVID-19 cases in WWE

Friends and family will not be permitted at this week's WWE tapings, per the request of WWE medical. They had been asked to remain isolated ahead of tapings and were to be tested again. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 24, 2020

PWInsider cited an older report from when WWE confirmed it's second COVID-19 case a couple of weeks ago and revealed the apparent backstage concern in the company.

Many talents were unhappy with WWE's lack of communication during the pandemic.

The same talents reiterated similar concerns today, as they realize that they may have taken the virus home to their families. That is the fear amongst the talents in the wake of multiple positive cases being reported.

WWE has yet to release an official statement, but that should be on it's way sooner rather than later.

Regarding the future of the tapings, WWE still plans on going ahead with the tapings this week, and they reportedly plan on conducting more mandatory testing.

Don't be surprised if every question during the next #wwe conference call is



"Why did you repeatedly refuse to shut down?"https://t.co/mVCmoTAXQg — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 24, 2020

Considering the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation, however, WWE may be forced to take a few drastic steps to ensure the safety of the talents and staff, and that could mean a possible shutdown.