Three positive COVID-19 cases reported in WWE including an in-ring talent

The test results are back and three more people in the WWE have reportedly tested positive.

WWE is yet to release an official statement on the new reported cases.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reports that multiple people in the WWE - who have been at the Performance Center - tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The report stated that it's unclear as to when the people were tested; however, sources close to Pro Wrestling Sheet revealed that at least three people got positive test results.

It was also added that the WWE medical team will now conduct more testing before the upcoming TV production. The testing will be done to ascertain whether or not the virus has spread backstage amongst the talents and crew members.

WWE reported their second positive COVID-19 test on June 15th and the WWE released a statement at the end of RAW, in which they confirmed the case and revealed that the entire staff would undergo mandatory testing the following day. It was reported that a female Development talent, who had not appeared on NXT TV, was the person who tested positive.

Stain noted in his latest report that every person was tested in the building, and 'each person who received a negative result was able to resume filming content at the PC.' It was added that it was not known whether the testing was related to the most recent round of testing or another additional batch was conducted.

WWE's COVID-19 testing

As mentioned above, every WWE employee underwent testing after the second positive test was confirmed, and that led to various changes being made to the tapings schedule.

The test results kept coming in, and until now, there were no positive cases reported by the company. However, the new report which states that at least three talents have contracted the virus, could have adverse effects on WWE's tapings and the immediate future of their programming.

Tom Colohue also revealed the following information:

I've been told almost everyone who worked the tapings last week were already at the Performance Center when they received their test results for COVID-19. With this in mind, once the #WWE received the first positive result, I am stunned they didn't shut down the taping.

WWE has yet to release a statement on the matter, and we should get one soon considering the seriousness of the situation. Stay tuned as the story develops.