Female WWE Superstar reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

More reported details on the positive COVID-19 case in the WWE have come to light.

The testing reportedly forced the company to rewrite plans for its programming.

A female WWE Superstar tested positive for COVID-19

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Developmental Talent who recently tested positive for COVID-19 was a female wrestler in WWE NXT who has not been used on TV.

Meltzer added that the unnamed female performer was one of the fans in the crowd and she was last used in the role specified above on June 9th.

Meltzer also revealed that, thus far, no other talent or employee has tested positive for coronavirus, and there is a hope that nobody else was infected by the female talent who contracted the virus.

The news of the Developmental Talent testing positive for COVID-19 was out in the public domain by the end of the most recent episode of RAW. WWE issued a statement from Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, who is also the WWE's Associate Medical Director.

After the positive test was confirmed, WWE decided to conduct mandatory tests on all of its staff members, employees, and talents the following day.

WWE's second confirmed COVID-19 test and its aftermath

While WWE managed to tape the next episode of RAW, as well as the episodes of Main Event and 205 Live, the timing issues meant that the company had to cancel and postpone the SmackDown tapings. Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy first revealed the report of the SmackDown tapings being canceled.

Gary Cassidy, in a separate exclusive report, also stated that there were multiple rewrites made to WWE programming following the unforeseen changes.

Meltzer added that WWE would tape the next episode of SmackDown in the afternoon of Friday, June 26th, and the show will air later that night.

Advertisement

It should be noted that until WWE reported it's second confirmed case, the company had only been checking the temperatures of its talents and crew members.

WWE also began getting some real fans back at the shows, as a select set of fans, family, and friends of some talents were brought into the Performance Center. They were all subjected to temperature checks and a questionnaire, and it was additionally reported that the people were told not to wear masks during the shows.

Another person told Wrestling Observer that WWE said to them that the company would prefer that they not wear masks. If the fans felt uncomfortable being in a group of people without masks, they were reportedly told not to come to the shows.

However, WWE released a statement knocking back such reports and explained why wearing face masks wasn't required in the first place.

The Mayor of Orange County, Florida issued a new directive which states that every person in the county must wear a mask to prevent the resurgence of another outbreak. The order will be in place by the time WWE returns to tape SmackDown next week, and it will be intriguing to see whether the fans are seen wearing masks.

As of this writing, more details haven't been revealed regarding the female performer who tested positive, and there is also no news on the infection spreading to other talents and employees.

Check out the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast in which Tom Colohue revealed more backstage details of the COVID-19 situation in WWE, The Undertaker's future, more Superstars moving to NXT, reason why WWE was unhappy with The Street Profits and more.