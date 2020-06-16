WWE's reported rule for fans attending tapings revealed

Fans were allowed to attend the tapings at WWE Peformance Center.

WWE hasn't had actual fans in the audience since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE allowed fans to attend the taping

WWE has been using Developmental Talent in the audience due to the absence of LIVE WWE fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It must have been tough for the WWE Superstars to perform in an empty stadium and it must have been relieving to have the Development Talent make sounds and cheer them on.

WWE's recent tapings

WWE had issued a statement earlier confirming that one of its Developmental Talent has tested positive for COVID-19. There have been further reports stating that this week's tapings were held in front of actual fans. Fans were banned from WWE's shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

Wrestling Inc. was the first to report that the fans in attendance had to sign a waiver that stated WWE was not responsible if they contracted the COVID-19 virus at the event and were aware of the risk of attending the event. WWE did take precautions such as temperature checks and a questionnaire before allowing fans into the Performance Center.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE did not want its fans in attendance to wear masks. Officials from the promotion told fans not to come in if they were wearing masks. It was also added that the crowd in attendance, both fans and WWE talent, was unaware of the COVID-19 positive case. They learned about it only after WWE issued its statement on social media.

The company has cancelled all plans to tape anything today and is making sure that its employees are tested for COVID-19. Once the results of the tests are back, WWE will resume taping.

Here's WWE's official statement:

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”