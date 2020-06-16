WWE reportedly cancels tapings after talent tests positive for COVID-19

More details about the positive COVID-19 case in the WWE have been revealed.

Every employee in the WWE will be tested tomorrow. It will reportedly be the first COVID-19 testing in the company.

WWE reported its second confirmed COVID-19 case.

WWE released a statement in which they confirmed that a developmental talent has tested positive for COVID-19. The talent was not an on-screen NXT Superstar but a trainee from the Performance Center.

It was also mentioned that WWE would test every employee and that no other person who visited the WWE PC has shown symptoms. Ryan Satin of WWE Backstage and Pro Wrestling Sheet was the first to break the news

Given below is WWE's statement:

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy reported that everyone in the WWE would undergo mandatory testing tomorrow.

I’ve also just been told that, following a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19, there will be mandatory testing tomorrow for everyone - talent and crew included - attending the Performance Center. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 16, 2020

As confirmed by Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Tuesday's tapings have been cancelled.

WWE was scheduled to tape the June 22 and June 26 episodes of RAW and SmackDown respectively, however, they will now be filmed on Wednesday with 205 Live. The original plan was to tape two episodes of NXT on Wednesday, but there are currently no updates on the status of those shows.

From two sources - WWE tapings will not be taking place on Tuesday.



Was told by one they are hoping to resume on Wednesday. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 16, 2020

Dave Meltzer also noted that the testings that will happen tomorrow would be the first COVID-19 testing that the company has done.

WWE hasn’t done 1 single actual coronavirus test yet. https://t.co/uGWlSmsDLG — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 16, 2020

Did WWE inform the Superstars in advance about the positive COVID-19 test?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said that the talents he spoke to came to know about the news when WWE made the public announcement. This is the second confirmed coronavirus case reported in the WWE. The first case happened back in April, and it was an employee and, not an in-ring talent. WWE informed its talents about the last positive COVID-19 test five days before the news broke through the talent relations app.

The talent I've spoken to say that they found out about the positive COVID-19 test when the rest of the world did. Last time they were informed via a talent relations app about five days before news broke. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 16, 2020

The employee recovered and got back to work weeks ago.

We'll keep you updated regarding the latest case and the results of tests as they are known.