WWE talent tests positive for COVID-19 at the Performance Center, statement issued

WWE confirmed that a talent tested positive for COVID-19. All employees will undergo mandatory testing.

This is the second positive test that has been reported in the company.

WWE Performance Center.

WWE released a statement confirming that a developmental talent has tested positive for COVID-19. It was added that everyone on-site at the WWE Performance Center would be immediately tested.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin revealed that the person who tested positive was a Performance Center trainee and not an on-screen NXT talent.

From what I'm told, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 in WWE was a Performance Center trainee. Not someone who is on NXT TV. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 16, 2020

The developmental talent in question was at the WWE training facility on June 9, and no other person who visited the facility has shown symptoms of the virus, according to WWE.

WWE, however, still has to be cautious to safeguard the health of its employees and talents and tests will be conducted as we speak.

Sportskeeda' Gary Cassidy was also told that there will be mandatory testing for everyone tomorrow.

I’ve also just been told that, following a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19, there will be mandatory testing tomorrow for everyone - talent and crew included - attending the Performance Center. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 16, 2020

WWE plans on proceeding as per their TV schedule once the test results are received.

WWE's statement on the positive COVID-19 test

WWE's Associate Medical Director, Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, explained the following in the official statement issued by the company:

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

As per the WWE, the positive COVID-19 test wouldn't affect their schedule, but that can only be ascertained after the test results of all the talents and employees come in.

This is the second confirmed positive case in the WWE. WWE had reported its first positive case back in April when an employee contracted the virus. The employee was not an in-ring talent, and as we had reported a few weeks back, had already recovered and returned to work.

The WWE management will be keenly waiting on the results of the tests to figure out their next move. The positive case could affect WWE's immediate future and tapings schedule, but a decision will only be made after the tests are conducted.

More details on the story should be revealed soon and we, at Sportskeeda's will keep you updated regarding the same. Stay tuned for further reports.