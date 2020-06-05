Backstage update on a previously reported positive COVID-19 case in WWE

There is an update about a previously reported positive test and whether or not there were more cases in WWE.

The employee who tested positive has fully recovered and returned to work.

WWE.

It was first reported back in April that an employee in the WWE had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The employee was not an in-ring talent but an on-screen employee, and it was deemed to be a low-risk matter in WWE's statement issued when the news broke out.

Fightful revealed an update on the story on Fightful Select, and the person who tested positive for COVID-19 reportedly fully recovered weeks ago. It was added that the person in question has long since returned to work.

Fightful has not heard of any more positive tests in Impact Wrestling, WWE, and All Elite Wrestling as the promotions continue to have shows without the fans. The WWE Superstars were notified about the positive test through the internal talent relations app.

The report of an on-screen staff member of the WWE was first reported on April 11, and WWE released the following statement while confirming the news:

"A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE's TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

WWE hoping to get some fans back for SummerSlam

The positive test didn't affect WWE's operations as they continued to run shows while abiding by the social distancing protocols as well as the mandatory health checks that have been conducted on a regular basis.

It's relieving to note that the company has not encountered another positive test, and they are also hoping to possibly have the SummerSlam PPV with a crowd. They could also bring back a big name for the SummerSlam show if some of the fans are allowed to return to arenas as scheduled.

The fact that none of the active pro wrestling companies have reported a positive case is a step in the right direction.