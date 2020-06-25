More backstage details on multiple COVID-19 cases in WWE, future of RAW and SmackDown tapings

An in-ring talent has tested positive for COVID-19, and WWE has been forced to make some significant changes.

At least three people in WWE have tested positive for the virus.

Multiple COVID-19 cases have been reported in the company,

As reported Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, multiple positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the WWE. While the names or the exact number wasn't revealed, Satin noted that at least three people tested positive, including an in-ring talent.

Dave Meltzer revealed a few more details in a new report, which stated that the RAW and SmackDown tapings, as of this writing, have not been cancelled.

A WWE talent told Wrestling Observer that COVID-19 testing is expected to happen at every taping going forward. For now, everyone in the WWE is expected to isolate and stay in their homes or rooms. Another person noted that WWE would test them twice this week and people who were in Orlando were given a heads up two hours before the mandatory test.

WWE to conduct more COVID-19 tests

John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported that WWE conducted testing on Wednesday and more tests are set to take place on Thursday. Many sources close to POST Wrestling revealed that WWE might have double tapings for SmackDown and RAW on Friday and Saturday this week.

Tom Colohue also confirmed that a coronavirus testing would happen before the tapings begin this week.

Tapings of #WWERaw and #Smackdown, due this week on Friday and Saturday, will include a Coronavirus test before the tapings begin.



I'm trying to find out whether those tests are taking place on site because that seems to be what's been suggested.#WWE — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 24, 2020

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp added that the family of friends of specific talents would not be permitted at this week's tapings as per the request of WWE's medical team. The family and friends of talents have been instructed to stay isolated, and they will be tested once again.

Friends and family will not be permitted at this week's WWE tapings, per the request of WWE medical. They had been asked to remain isolated ahead of tapings and were to be tested again. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 24, 2020

Travel restrictions have been placed in the state of Florida, which would come into effect from tomorrow. It should be noted that anyone who does fly into Florida would have to go into two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

The states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have placed travel restrictions regarding people flying in, and that could significantly affect WWE and AEW's operations as a majority of the talents live in the areas mentioned above.

As we had reported earlier, Jon Moxley and QT Marshall were pulled from the latest episode of Dynamite as they came in contact with people who were infected by COVID-19. It was noted by Dave Meltzer that Moxley made the decision himself not to attend the show, and that the AEW World Champion came in contact with a person who lives in Nevada.

AEW has not reported a positive case, but the situation is completely different in WWE.

WWE reportedly has multiple positive cases, which also includes an in-ring talent. WWE has not released an official statement, but a comprehensive testing will be conducted before the tapings this week.

POST Wrestling added that the talents were told on Tuesday that they would have to arrive early at the tapings this week. As things stand, WWE will test its talents and staff and will reportedly go ahead with the tapings.