Jon Moxley removed from tonight's AEW Dynamite after indirect contact with COVID-19 positive patient

Jon Moxley has been removed from this week's AEW Dynamite.

Moxley will be defending the AEW World Title against Brian Cage at Fyter Fest.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has done a pretty formidable job so far with their weekly shows, as the promotion continues to tape and air AEW Dynamite on TNT. However, one man who is set to miss out on this week's episode is Jon Moxley.

The reigning AEW World Champion seemingly came in contact with someone who previously was in contact with another person who had contracted COVID-19. As a safety precaution, AEW has now decided to remove Moxley from tonight's show.

Jon Moxley is currently in preparation for his upcoming defense of the AEW World Championship against the promotion's newcomer, Brian Cage. Cage won the Casino Ladder Match previously in order to earn a shot at the AEW World Title and will be challenging for the Championship at Fyter Fest.

Moxley, meanwhile, is currently on the back of a successful defense over the leader of Dark Order, Brodie Lee but will have his hands full against Cage. The two men have done a pretty solid job in building up their feud so far. However, things will take a halt from Moxley's side, as the champ is set to miss out on tonight's Dynamite.

Tony Khan released the further statement, via his official Twitter handle:

Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

Tony Khan also tweeted out another statement, praising Moxley for doing the right thing and warning the AEW management beforehand. Doctors have told Moxley to stay and get tested, whereas Cage will be in action tonight on Dynamite.

Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight pic.twitter.com/TWbskkzU2Z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

We do hope that Jon Moxley makes his return AEW as soon as possible and resumes his feud against Brian Cage. The reigning AEW Champ will be putting his title on the line at Fyter Fest on 1st and 8th July.

Jon Moxley's run as AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship from Chris Jericho, beating 'Le Champion' at AEW Revolution. Since then Moxley has defended the title successfully against Jericho's fellow Inner Circle stablemate Jake Hager and very recently retained his title against Brodie Lee.