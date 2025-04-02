Naomi to bring back former WWE Superstar who originally left the company 9 years ago? Exploring the possibility

Naomi is dealing with more than one superstar on SmackDown at the moment. Her problems started when Jade Cargill returned and exposed her as the Storm's mysterious attacker. Following that, Bianca Belair abandoned The Glow and left her to deal with Cargill alone.

Ad

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the former Women's Tag Team Champion attacked B-Fab and Michin after the duo showed support for Cargill backstage. On the upcoming episode of the blue show, The Glow will take on B-Fab in a singles match, but one can expect Michin and The Storm to interfere. To save herself, the real-life Bloodline member could bring back a former tag team partner, Cameron.

Cameron and Naomi used to work as a tag team known as the Funkadactyls from 2012 to 2014. The duo started as valets and dancers for the returning Brodus Clay and had their first tag team match against Tamina Snuka and Aksana on February 6th, 2013. They worked against superstars such as AJ Lee, Brie Bella, and Nikki Bella. The team disbanded when Cameron turned heel on The Glow in 2014 following a defeat at the hands of AJ Lee and Paige.

Ad

Trending

Ad

She was released from her contract in 2016. Cameron returned to WWE TV for one night during the Royal Rumble women's match in 2022, where she was eliminated by Sonya Deville.

Previously, she claimed that she has unfinished business with WWE. Right now, the women's division is receiving a much-deserved push in the Netflix era. It seems to be a great time to make a comeback, especially in a feud against Jade Cargill!

Ad

Jade Cargill took a shot at Naomi on social media

The Storm returned at Elimination Chamber and attacked Naomi, leaving Bianca Belair devastated and confused. However, The EST of WWE soon learnt that it was The Glow who had attacked Jade Cargill backstage, and she stopped speaking to Naomi as a result.

The Glow has been affected by Belair's withdrawal from her life and took to social media to claim that Cargill stole her best friend. As a retaliation, the 32-year-old took a dig at the real-life Bloodline member and claimed that Bianca Belair isn't actually looking around for Naomi, despite them being best friends.

Ad

"Crazy your best friend isn’t checking for you glow stick. 🥱"

Expand Tweet

Whether Bianca Belair will return to the feud between her friends after WrestleMania 41 remains a mystery for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback