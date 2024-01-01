36-year-old to return at Royal Rumble to settle unfinished business in WWE? Exploring the chances

A 36-year-old former WWE Superstar could return at the Royal Rumble next month to settle unfinished business.

Royal Rumble 2024 will take place on January 27, and the anticipation for the premium live event is off the charts. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but was unable to finish his story at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The American Nightmare has already announced that he will be competing in the Royal Rumble match again this year. CM Punk has announced that he has entered the Men's Royal Rumble match as well.

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match after being the first entrant. She went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become SmackDown Women's Champion, and the title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship after Ripley was drafted to RAW.

Ariane Andrew, formerly known in WWE as Cameron, could return to the promotion during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. The veteran spent five years with the promotion before being released in 2016. She returned in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match but was quickly eliminated by Sonya Deville.

Cameron could decide to return during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match to prove that she still can go in the ring. The veteran was never able to capture a title during her time with the promotion and could be looking to make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2024.

Cameron claims she has unfinished business in WWE

Cameron recently claimed that she had a lot of unfinished business in WWE.

During an interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, the former Funkadactyl discussed her new promotion, Pound Town Wrestling, and commented on the possibility of a WWE return.

The former Total Divas star noted that she has a lot of unfinished business in the promotion but added that there are other places for her to work as well:

"Who knows? I still feel like there's a lot of unfinished business there, but one thing I will say is when people always ask, it's always so specific: 'Are you returning back to WWE?' Where I think, why does it have to be just one place? You know, there's opportunity in other places, you know what I mean? But let's just say I'm doing my own thing right now and we'll just see what happens." [15:59 - 16:21]

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW tomorrow night. It will be interesting to see which champion the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match decides to challenge at WrestleMania 40 next April.

