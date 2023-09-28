"There's a lot of unfinished business there" - Ex-WWE star on possible return 7 years after release

Ariane Andrew (Cameron) recently addressed the possibility of returning to WWE several years after her release.

Andrew joined the Stamford-based company 12 years ago. She had a five-year run, during which she competed on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. The 35-year-old also starred in Total Divas. In May 2016, WWE released her from her contract.

Speaking to WrestlingNewsCo, Andrew, who recently started her own wrestling promotion, Pound Town Wrestling, addressed the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company.

"I mean, again, absolutely. I feel like when you go out venturing, you go create a name for yourself, and I feel like that's in any business, especially me having a business marketing degree, I get it. Like, you know, when you make yourself valuable. And of course where people are talking then people have more interest. I mean that's just how life goes, unfortunately. But yeah, I don't know," she said. [14:56 - 15:19]

The former Total Divas star added:

"Who knows? I still feel like there's a lot of unfinished business there but one thing I will say is when people always ask it's always so specific, 'Are you returning back to WWE?' Where I think, why does it have to be just one place? You know, there's opportunity in other places, you know what I mean? But let's just say I'm doing my own thing right now and we'll just see what happens." [15:59 - 16:21]

Ariane Andrew made a one-off return to WWE last year

Nearly six years after her departure, Ariane Andrew made a one-off return in January 2022 to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number 13 and lasted only 51 seconds before getting eliminated by Sonya Deville.

The former Total Divas star later claimed during a signing with Golden Ring Collectibles that she was supposed to reunite with her former partner, Naomi (Trinity), to win the Women's Tag Team Titles following her participation in the Royal Rumble match. However, the plans were scrapped.

