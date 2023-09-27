35-year-old former WWE RAW star teases return to the ring for the first time in 21 months

Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew (Cameron) recently teased returning to in-ring action after over a year of absence.

Andrew signed with the Stamford-based company in 2011 after participating in Tough Enough. About a year later, she made her main roster debut as one of the Funkadactyls. Over the next four years, she competed on RAW and SmackDown. The 35-year-old also starred in Total Divas. However, she was released from her contract in 2016.

Since her departure, Andrew competed once in AEW before making a one-off return to WWE in 2022 to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, the former Total Divas star recently teased returning to in-ring competition in an upcoming Pound Town Wrestling event next month.

"People have been like, 'Are you wrestling?' I'm like, 'I don't know. Maybe I'm just the chairwoman who is putting this together. Maybe you may see me in the ring. But that's why you have to tune in on October 12th for the live event or October 19th for the pay-per-view," she told wrestlingnews.co. [6:58 - 7:10]

WWE had plans for Ariane Andrew after the 2022 Royal Rumble

In January 2022, Ariane Andrew returned to the Stamford-based company to wrestle in the Women's Royal Rumble, where she reunited with her former partner, Naomi (Trinity).

Earlier this year, the former Total Divas star revealed during a signing with Golden Ring Collectibles that her return to WWE was not supposed to be a one-off occasion. Instead, there were plans for her to have a Women's Tag Team Title run alongside Naomi. Nevertheless, the idea was later scrapped.

Later that same year, Naomi won the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Sasha Banks. However, the two ladies walked out during an episode of RAW in May 2022 and eventually left the company.

