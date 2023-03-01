Former WWE star Ariane Andrew, better known as Cameron, recently revealed some scrapped plans that would have seen her and Naomi have a tag team title run together in 2022.

Cameron is best known for being a part of the Funkadactyls during her time with the company from 2011-2016. She never had a major run on television and was eventually moved to the NXT roster before eventually being granted her release. The former Funkadactyl made a surprise appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble, entering at number 13, but was eventually eliminated and hasn't returned since.

But that doesn't mean WWE didn't have plans for Cameron at the time. During a recent signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, Andrew revealed that following her Rumble appearance, she was expected to win the women's tag team title with Naomi. The plan was scrapped a few days later, and the Glow Queen would subsequently go on to win the title with Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Moné) at WrestleMania 38.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Video of Cameron giving an update on Naomi Video of Cameron giving an update on Naomi https://t.co/vw6jyOpy5a

Naomi is currently recovering from shoulder surgery

The SmackDown Women's Champion and Sasha Banks famously walked out of WWE last year after disagreements about the booking of the women's tag team division with the previous regime. The Legit Boss is now wrestling as Mercedes Moné for NJPW and even became the second-ever IWGP Women's Champion.

However, Naomi has not been back in a wrestling capacity since. Cameron revealed during the same signing that the Glow Queen is coming off shoulder surgery and will need some time to recover.

Despite not being in the ring, the former SmackDown Women's Champion did travel to Japan to see her old tag team partner make her debut at WrestleKingdom 17. The duo also made an appearance on the show Bar Rescue.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Mercedes Moné and Naomi in this clip previewing the new season of Bar Rescue Mercedes Moné and Naomi in this clip previewing the new season of Bar Rescue 👀 Mercedes Moné and Naomi in this clip previewing the new season of Bar Rescue https://t.co/6QTU6qujce

It is not known what Naomi will do once she is ready to return to the ring, but she remains one of the most talked about wrestlers not currently signed. With WrestleMania around the corner, WWE could have an ace up their sleeve and bring back the former women's champion. It remains to be seen how a potential return will pan out.

Where would you like to see the former women's champion go? Sound off in the comments below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes