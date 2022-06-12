Naomi finally breaks silence with five major statements after RAW walkout 

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi has finally broken silence after her RAW walkout with Sasha Banks last month.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the May 16th episode of Monday Night RAW after the creative fallout. They were scheduled to compete in the main event of the show but WWE was forced to change it at the last minute.

Following the incident, WWE officially released a statement calling out the two stars for their unprofessional behavior. Soon, the two were stripped of their titles and it was announced that they had been suspended indefinitely from the company.

Almost a month later, Naomi has now taken to Twitter to share an interesting video about "five things you need to hear today". The video contains five major statements, all of which seem directed toward the RAW walkout incident.

"There are five things you need to hear today. #1 Important people come and go, that's ok. #2 You can look at it as rejection or you can look at it as redirection. #3 You define what fun is, don't allow someone to make you feel like what you like is stupid. #4 Sometimes, you might have to let other people down to make yourself happy. #5 Diet isn't just what you eat, your diet is what you watch, what you listen to, and allow around you."

Fans are letting Naomi know that they are missing her in WWE

The comments section of Naomi's latest Twitter post is filled with fans telling the WWE Superstar that they miss her a lot. The fourth point in the video has especially seemed to resonate with fans as they show support for her. You can see some of the replies and reactions below -

Valley @_Blockiana @NaomiWWE Powerful!!!! Loved number 4 and 5 for sure though!!!! @NaomiWWE Powerful!!!! Loved number 4 and 5 for sure though!!!!

Boss and Glow💙💚 @ColeDanielle88 @NaomiWWE 100%. We miss you and hope you are finding what you need to be happy and fulfilled. @NaomiWWE 100%. We miss you and hope you are finding what you need to be happy and fulfilled.

There is no confirmation yet on when and if these two stars will return to WWE. The company has meanwhile announced that a tournament will be held to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

