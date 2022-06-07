WWE RAW Results: John Cena's return date announced; Edge and Cody Rhodes face brutal attacks - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (June 6th, 2022)

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE RAW, and after last night's brutal match, he was barely able to lift his right arm. We got deafening cheers from the crowd and "Thank You Cody" chants as he stood in the ring and said that at the lowest point of his career, Rhodes decided not to back down but to stand and fight.

He even expressed interest in winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year, something he has not experienced in his career yet. Cody mentioned that he wanted his daughter to see the match once she was old enough before Seth Rollins walked out.

Rollins joined him in the ring and said he might not like Rhodes, but The American Nightmare earned his respect after last night's showing. The two men shook hands after Rollins mentioned that Dusty would be extremely proud of him.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

WWE @WWE



@CodyRhodes #WWERaw "I still do not like you. But after what you put yourself through last night, you have earned my respect. You are without a doubt the toughest person I have ever been in the ring with." - @WWERollins "I still do not like you. But after what you put yourself through last night, you have earned my respect. You are without a doubt the toughest person I have ever been in the ring with." - @WWERollins @CodyRhodes #WWERaw https://t.co/wiSezRDb1c

Rollins walked backstage, and The American Nightmare followed soon after but stood on the stage to greet the crowd one last time. The Visionary attacked him from behind with a sledgehammer and drove it into his chest on his torn pectoral muscle before stomping on it.

WWE @WWE



, you are disgusting!

#WWERaw WHAT THE HELL DID YOU DO THAT FOR???? @WWERollins , you are disgusting! WHAT THE HELL DID YOU DO THAT FOR????@WWERollins, you are disgusting!#WWERaw https://t.co/cP4oQ513i6

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Rollins continued his brutal attack until a group of officials dragged him away. After a break, we saw Cody get up on his own and refuse the stretcher as he walked backstage instead.

WWE @WWE



, you have a LOT of explaining to do.

#WWERaw WHY SETH WHY? @WWERollins , you have a LOT of explaining to do. WHY SETH WHY?@WWERollins, you have a LOT of explaining to do.#WWERaw https://t.co/5IRVd0W7F9

WWE RAW Results (June 6, 2022): Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke - 24/7 Title Match

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Becky and Dana were in the ring when Akira Tozawa rushed in at ringside while being chased by R-Truth, T-Bar, and others. Tozawa headed to the ring, and Dana pinned him to get her 24/7 Title back. Becky was incredibly annoyed with the distraction and declared that she would now have her match restarted as a 24/7 title match.

Becky got two Bexploders on Dana as Asuka made her entrance and stood at ringside. Dana nearly got a rollup off the distraction but failed to get the pin. She took Becky down and tried for a top rope move, but Lynch got out of the way. Dana countered the Manhandle Slam and, with a little assist from Asuka, got the rollup pin on Becky.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Result: Dana Brooke defeated Becky Lynch

Grade: B-

WWE officially announced the date for John Cena's return to WWE. The 16-time world champion is set to make his return on Monday, June 27, to celebrate his 20th anniversary.

The Miz and Maryse were out next on RAW to talk about the Miz & Mrs premiere. They talked about his show as the crowd booed them, and Miz went for the 'When my hand goes up' shtick before they were interrupted by Riddle.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The King of Bros stepped in the ring and greeted Maryse in terrible French before giving a shoutout to Randy Orton. The Miz was annoyed and reminded Riddle that Orton's career was over and asked him to leave.

WWE @WWE



with the reference of the century.



#WWERaw "Bonjour. Omelette du fromage. Me llamo Riddle." @SuperKingofBros with the reference of the century. "Bonjour. Omelette du fromage. Me llamo Riddle."@SuperKingofBros with the reference of the century. 😂#WWERaw https://t.co/tHn8DzuMgK

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Riddle got angry and said that he was tired of Roman Reigns and his minions. He said that since they took Randy away from him, he will take Roman's title away before saying Miz had "tiny b*lls."

Maryse argued against it, and Riddle said that he should prove it. Maryse accepted the challenge on behalf of her husband, but Miz said that he was in a tuxedo and that the answer was no.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Ciampa attacked Riddle from nowhere and knocked him out before retreating. The Miz suddenly changed his mind and decided to have the match with the now-injured for RAW Tag Team Champion.

The Miz vs. Riddle on RAW

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Miz started off strong, but Riddle set him up in the corner and hit some knee strikes before getting a massive slam. Riddle got the draping DDT on Miz and tried for the RKO, but it got blocked.

Maryse dragged Miz out of the way of a kick before Riddle ripped the A-Lister's pants and tore them up. The Miz tried to cover his crotch with his wife's purse before trying to hit Riddle with it, but the former tag champ got the RKO and picked up the win.

Result: Riddle defeated The Miz

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Grade: B

The Street Profits vs. The Usos on RAW

The Street Profits were looking for an early pin as Dawkins and Ford isolated Jimmy in the ring and hit a double team move but the pin was broken up. Jey stepped into the ring and sent Ford into the corner before Montez came back with strikes and a dropkick.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Back after a break on RAW, The Usos were in control and had Dawkins trapped in their corner as they hot-tagged in and out. Dawkins was sent outside and into the steel steps before we headed for yet another break. Back on RAW, Dawkins made the tag to Ford, who came in with a frog splash and got a near fall.

The fight headed outside but Ford and both Usos forgot about the count-out. Ford made it back to the ring in the nick of time, but The Usos failed to do so and lost the match via a count-out.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Result: The Street Profits defeated The Usos

Grade: B

Bobby Lashley was out next on RAW and was talking about his win over Omos and MVP from last night. Theory came in and said that it was his ring and asked Lashley to get out.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Lashley challenged Theory to a match and then taunted him to put his title on the line. The United States Champion said that Lashley didn't deserve a title shot before the former WWE Champion kicked him out of the ring.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer Mahaan on RAW

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Veer was in control early on and locked in a bearhug before Dominik broke out and taunted him. Dominik was running around the ring, trying to stay away from the bigger guy before getting him with a baseball slide on the apron.

Dom got a few more kicks from the apron before getting a leg drop but went down with a clothesline from Veer. Mahaan sent Dom outside and into Rey, who was at ringside.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

After the break, Dom took Veer down and hit a frog splash for a near fall. Veer recovered and tried for the Cervical Clutch, but Rey came in and took him out with a dropkick before sending him out of the ring with a 619.

Result: Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio via DQ

Grade: B

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Judgment Day were out next on RAW and spoke of their destiny, and Rhea was to become RAW Women's Champion at Money in the Bank. Edge said that he was proud of his underlings and then went on to introduce their newest member.

Finn Balor walked out, and it looked like it could be a ruse so that he could get close to the group. Finn got in the ring and said that joining The Judgment Day was his calling and that he was not going to deny it any longer.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Balor said that he was tired of being told what to do and he realized it during their match last night. Priest then said that they needed to get rid of their last limitation, Edge, before attacking their leader.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Priest, Ripley, and Balor took Edge out and put him through the announcers' desk, but the Hall of Famer still tried to fight back. Balor and Priest dragged him to the ring, and Rhea got two chairs before handing the former Universal Champion a steel rod from one of them.

Balor locked in the crossface with a metal spike, and Priest hit Edge with the Con-Chair-To as Ripley held back a group of officials who tried to stop them.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Omos vs. Cedric Alexander on RAW

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Omos hit Cedric Alexander with a chokeslam and knocked him out within seconds. They barely even started the match, and it was over as Omos got his win and walked out.

Result: Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

Grade: D

The Dirty Dawgs returned on RAW before MVP said that they were interrupting Omos and his camera time. Dolph hit MVP with the superkick before Omos chased after them as the former tag team champs fled backstage.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Ezekiel vs. Otis on RAW

Otis had the early advantage and locked in a headlock but was sent into the corner as Ezekiel broke out. Zeke got some clotheslines but failed to take Otis down. He rolled up The Alpha Academy member and picked up the quick win.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Result: Ezekiel defeated Otis

Grade: C

After the match, Ezekiel demanded a rematch with Kevin Owens next week. Owens walked out and said that he could have his rematch but only if he admitted that he was Elias.

Ezekiel said that he admitted it, but Owens wanted him to say that his name was Elias, which he did. Owens said that he won and offered him the rematch before Ezekiel said that he lied and hit him with a knee strike before walking out.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Doudrop on RAW

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Ripley attacked Morgan and took her out as the match began. After Becky Bliss was tossed out as well, Doudrop and Rhea faced off in the ring. Alexa and Liv teamed up to take out Doudrop before going after Ripley in the ring.

Doudrop took out Alexa and Liv with sentons after they were sent outside by Ripley. Back after a break on RAW, Doudrop was in control with Alexa in the ring and got some near falls.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Bliss got a Sunset Bomb, but Doudrop took her down for another near fall. All four women went for a tower of doom spot before Liv and Alexa went after each other. They traded rollups and rolled all over the ring before Bliss hit a DDT.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Doudrop and Ripley got back in the ring and took Bliss and Alexa out. Rhea got the Riptide on Doudrop and picked up the win!

Result: Rhea Ripley won the match and will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

The rest of the 'new' Judgment Day showed up in the ring and stared Belair down as the show went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode grade: A

We got the return date of John Cena on tonight's RAW while Cody Rhodes faced a brutal attack from Seth Rollins. Edge was destroyed by his own stable while we got a great Fatal Four Way main event.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far