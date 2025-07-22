  • home icon
Naomi to form new Bloodline with two debuting female superstars after they help her retain? Exploring SummerSlam twist  

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 22, 2025 01:03 GMT
Naomi is the new Women
Naomi is the new Women's World Champion [Image credit: WWE.com]

Naomi shocked the WWE Universe when she won the Women's World Championship in the main event of Evolution 2025. The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on IYO SKY during the high-stakes bout against Rhea Ripley, turning it into a Triple Threat match to secure the victory. She will now look to defend the title in her rematch against the duo at SummerSlam 2025.

Last week's edition of RAW saw a Women's World Title match fixed for the forthcoming PLE. Adam Pearce announced that Naomi will defend the title against both SKY and Ripley in a Triple Threat match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. That said, the three will look to finally settle their feud in their rematch after the unexpected turn of events at Evolution 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

In a shocking possibility, the Tonga twins (Koaz and Kona) might debut at SummerSlam and interfere during the championship bout, helping the real-life Bloodline member to retain the gold. Interestingly, this could lead to the alliance of the trio on WWE as Naomi's new Bloodline, and the group would be capable of dominating the women's division on RAW in the coming months.

While this angle might sound convincing, it is purely speculative as of this writing. The Tonga Twins' debut at SummerSlam 2025 hasn't been officially confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

Rhea Ripley to turn on IYO SKY after Naomi retains at SummerSlam?

While Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are both set to square off against Naomi in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2025, there is a possibility that The Glow could retain at the forthcoming PLE.

If this happens, a frustrated Ripley could snap and attack SKY. Mami had shared a heartfelt segment with The Genius of the Sky at the closing moment of Evolution 2025 after the real-life Bloodline member successfully cashed in and won the gold. While many viewers expect the two to maintain their friendship, a betrayal might unfold at the summer spectacle. This could lead to the duo becoming bitter rivals in the future as part of a blockbuster storyline.

That said, the above scenario is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
