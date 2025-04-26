Naomi to form a tag team with real-life Bloodline member ahead of title feud on SmackDown? Potential explored 

The SmackDown women's division might become even more interesting if Naomi finds a teammate to take her revenge. After weeks of chaos between The Glow and Jade Cargill, Naomi may have found the perfect ally to even the odds, another real-life Bloodline member, Nia Jax. Following a wild post-WrestleMania SmackDown episode, signs indicate that the real-life Bloodline members could form a strong partnership.

SmackDown began with Tiffany Stratton celebrating her WrestleMania win, but she was interrupted by Jade Cargill, who said that she was coming for the Women's Title. A referee came out, and the match began. However, Nia Jax returned and brutally ended things for Stratton. Then Naomi also came and attacked Cargill, reigniting their heated rivalry. Meanwhile, Jax destroyed Stratton with a leg drop and an Annihilator, standing tall with the title in her hands.

Now, it seems that The Glow and Nia Jax could officially join forces. Both women have unfinished business, Naomi with The Storm and Jax with Tiffany Stratton, who pinned her before WrestleMania. If they work together, it could lead them straight to the WWE Women's Tag Team Title, a prize neither would mind claiming while handling their personal feuds.

A Naomi-Nia Jax team would bring a new level of power and experience to SmackDown. Maybe they could create a new women's Bloodline if they manage to stay united, and taking down Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill could just be the start. The potential of them winning gold together seems closer than ever. However, as of now, these are just speculations, and nothing is confirmed.

Naomi's match was cut in another WrestleMania

The 37-year-old recently opened up about a disappointing moment in her career, revealing that her match was actually cut from WrestleMania 29.

After a fan shared a collage of her WrestleMania appearances, The Glow jumped in to clarify that she was also supposed to be a part of 'Mania 29, but WWE dropped her match at the last minute. She shared that she had been fully prepared, had spent a lot of money on her gear, and was ready to perform, only to be cut "like a bad habit."

For those unfamiliar, The Glow was set to team with Cameron and Tons of Funk to face Cody Rhodes, Damien Sandow, and The Bella Twins. However, the match was pulled from the card, and their reactions were even filmed for Total Divas. Although the bout later took place on RAW, The Glow's story highlights the behind-the-scenes struggles even top WWE stars face, making her journey even more relatable to the fans.

