Naomi Injury Update: Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion expected to return from injury by WrestleMania 33

Naomi still has the chance to light up WrestleMania 33.

by Prityush Haldar News 22 Feb 2017, 16:45 IST

Naomi relinquishing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Daniel Bryan

What’s the story?

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi will make it in time for Wrestlemania 33. According to the latest rumours from Cagesideseats.com, Naomi will be in fighting shape for the grand event in Orlando on April 2nd.

In case you didn’t know...

Naomi’s first reign as Women’s Champion came to a screeching halt as an injury she sustained during the Elimination Chamber prevented her from competing inside the ring. Naomi had to relinquish the SmackDown Women’s title this past Tuesday night on SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

In a cruel twist of fate, Daniel Bryan had to break the news of Naomi’s injury to the WWE Universe on SmackDown LIVE. Daniel pointed out that he had been through the same phase in his career and he knew how painful it was to relinquish a hard-earned Championship.

Naomi was in tears as she let go of the title that she had won only nine days ago at the Elimination Chamber. Naomi left the ring with the vow that she would return soon enough and take the title that rightfully belongs to her.

Naomi did not wrestle at live events over the past weekend since the severity of her injury was unknown. Daniel Bryan confirmed on Tuesday that after consultation with doctors, they had come to the conclusion that Naomi would not be able to compete within the next 30 days.

What’s next?

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Naomi with WrestleMania 33 just over a month away. With Alexa Bliss once again laying claim to the title in her absence, Naomi’s return will start that rivalry once again.

Sportskeeda's take

Naomi was seen limping to the ring on SmackDown, but the injury does not seem so severe that it would keep her out till WrestleMania. She had a knee brace on and could be recuperating from the injury to make it in time for WrestleMania.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com