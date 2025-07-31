  • home icon
Naomi to lose her title at SummerSlam due to WWE Hall of Famer's actions? Chances explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 31, 2025 18:52 GMT
Naomi attacked (Image credits: WWE.com)
Naomi attacked (Image credits: WWE.com)

Naomi is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. The real-life Bloodline member cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on SKY in the main event of Evolution 2025 and will now look to defend it at the forthcoming premium live event.

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Naomi compete in her first televised match since becoming the Women's World Champion. She took part in an 8-woman tag team match, in which she teamed with The Green Regime to take on Ripley, SKY, Nikki Bella, and Stephanie Vaquer. Unfortunately, the real-life Bloodline member suffered a loss at the end as Chelsea Green got pinned by Vaquer.

While Naomi will look to retain the gold this weekend in New Jersey, in a massive twist, Nikki Bella could interfere and cost her the title. Earlier this year, the Hall of Famer made a massive return to WWE, competing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match before going on a hiatus. However, she later returned and competed in a 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution 2025.

With her team securing the victory on RAW, Nikki Bella might interfere in the high-stakes championship bout and cost Naomi the Women's World Championship. Interestingly, this could build up a more intense feud between the two veterans in the coming months.

That said, this angle is speculative as of this writing. Fans will have to wait and see what happens at SummerSlam.

IYO SKY to win the Women's World Title at SummerSlam 2025 for a blockbuster match at WWE Clash in Paris?

While many viewers await to see who secures the victory among Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY this weekend at SummerSlam, WWE might book SKY to regain the Women's World Championship.

This could happen in a scenario where Rhea Ripley hits a Riptide on Naomi and immediately gets thrown out of the ring by SKY, who then pins the former Glow for the win. A frustrated Ripley could turn heel and attack The Genius of the Sky after potentially failing to regain the gold for a third time. This could intensify the rivalry between the juggernauts and possibly set up a blockbuster rematch at WWE Clash in Paris. However, this could only happen if Rhea manages to take Stephanie Vaquer, who has already earned a title match at the event, out before the PLE or convince management to add her to the Women's World Championship bout.

While this angle might sound convincing, it is purely speculative. Fans will have to wait to find out what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

