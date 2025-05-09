Naomi to make big revelation on WWE SmackDown about Jade Cargill attack? Exploring the possibility

As of this writing, Naomi is in a heated blood feud with Jade Cargill. Their rivalry stems from The Glow's brutal attack on The Storm before Survivor Series WarGames in November 2024. All the details of the attack seem to be out there, but could the 37-year-old make a huge new revelation about the same tonight on WWE SmackDown?

The answer to this question could quite possibly be yes, as Naomi could reveal that there was a second attacker alongside her. Considering the strength Jade Cargill possesses, this could very well be the case, especially when considering that the partner in crime in this scenario is Bayley.

The Role Model hasn't been seen since she was sidelined by a Becky Lynch attack at WrestleMania 41. However, she could return tonight, making a comeback on the blue brand, where she could reveal herself to be Naomi's accomplice.

Jade Cargill is scheduled to take on Nia Jax in a No.1 Contender's match, so perhaps halfway through the bout, The Glow can come out and make a huge announcement. She could reveal Bayley as the second attacker, which would then lead to The Role Model attacking Nia Jax, forcing a DQ and costing Cargill the match. After that, the two would join forces and lay out The Storm once again.

At the end of the day, this is somewhat unlikely, especially seeing as WWE will likely look to book a program between Bayley and her attacker at WrestleMania, Becky Lynch. That being said, it cannot hurt to speculate.

Naomi recently made a huge demand of The Bloodline

Naomi has strong ties to professional wrestling, especially through her husband, Jimmy Uso, who is a member of the Anoa'i family. As such, the 37-year-old herself is a member of the legendary wrestling family, and this is known to the entire WWE Universe.

Nevertheless, she has not once been associated or linked with The Bloodline through any type of storyline. This could all change, though, as she recently made a huge demand of the group on X.

Embracing her heel persona, she claimed that she was finally ready to use the "nepotism" that the WWE Universe has long stated she has. She sent out a tweet mentioning the same and demanding a meeting with her husband, Jimmy Uso, her brother-in-law Jey, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and even her father-in-law, Rikishi.

Now, given all the betrayals that have happened within the group, such a meeting is highly unlikely. Nevertheless, The Glow's willingness to finally embrace her position as a real-life Bloodline member is interesting to note.

