WWE star Naomi makes an urgent request

WWE star Naomi has steered clear of the Bloodline business despite being related to the Anoa'i family through her marriage to Jimmy Uso. She has now made an urgent request to Bloodline members.

Ad

The Glow has been doing some of the best character work of her career as a heel on SmackDown. She has been in the midst of a heated rivalry with Jade Cargill.

Earlier today, she took to her official X/Twitter handle to call for a family meeting with Paul Heyman, The Rock, Jacob Fatu, Sami Zayn, Rikishi, Roman Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy Uso.

She said she needs to start using nepotism to get to the top.

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"I really need to start using this nepotism with my family yall claim I got. @HeymanHustle @TheRock @jacobfatu_wwe @WWEUsos @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn @TheREALRIKISHI. I’d like to request a meeting asap," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi teases WWE retirement

Speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, Naomi said she's considering stepping away from wrestling soon to start a family with Jimmy Uso.

The 37-year-old SmackDown star also opened up about her health complications, which could force her into early retirement.

"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away. And take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi has set her sights on winning the Women's Championship. However, she must work up to earn a title shot.

In the meantime, Jade Cargill will face Nia Jax tonight to determine the next challenger for Tiffany Stratton's title on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More