Naomi wants 32-year-old star to get fired from WWE 

Amid the chatter surrounding the latest bunch of WWE releases, Naomi has viciously trolled a popular SmackDown star, saying if it were in her hands, she would fire her. She was, of course, talking about her arch-rival Jade Cargill.

Naomi has been at loggerheads with Cargill for several months after she was revealed as the latter's attacker from last year. The two even went on to have a match at WrestleMania 41, where Jade Cargill came out on top.

The duo is far from done with each other as they both are vying for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. They even participated in a tag team match on this week's SmackDown, which saw Naomi teaming up with Nia Jax to take on Cargill and Stratton. Though the latter duo won the match, it was Naomi who had the last laugh as she stood tall with the Women's Title to close the show.

The 37-year-old star has now fired shots at the former AEW star with a scathing new tweet. She wrote that if she were in control, she would have ensured Jade Cargill got released from WWE. Check out her comments below:

"If I was doing releases I would have kept everyone and just released @Jade_Cargill" wrote Naomi.

Rikishi has pitched a female Bloodline in WWE featuring Naomi

On a recent edition of his Fatu off the Top podcast, Rikishi spoke about how it was time the promotion came up with the female version of The Bloodline. The WWE legend pitched names like The Rock's daughter Ava, Tamina, Nia Jax, and his daughter-in-law Naomi as the stars who could possibly feature in the stable.

"I think Ava. [What about Tamina?] Tamina can come in [and] play her part there. I mean, there's so many. I mean, I got nieces and nephews that are in training right now. I got, you know, some nieces that are training and nephews. But, you know, we got a lot of men Bloodline already. You know what I mean? But yes, I mean, it'll be nice to [have a female Bloodline]. Those will be the four, I feel. It would be Nia Jax, Ava, you know, Tamina, and Naomi," added Rikishi.

Even Nia Jax herself has addressed the possibility of leading a female Bloodline in WWE in the past. It remains to be seen if it becomes a reality down the line.

