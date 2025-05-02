WWE should form female Bloodline, says Hall of Famer; suggests potential members

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant stables in WWE history. With all the members of the original faction going in different directions after a legendary run, a wrestling veteran has suggested that the wrestling promotion should form a female version of the group.

Ad

On the most recent edition of his Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi stated that it was time to assemble the female members of the family and form a faction. He added the wrestling promotion should book the group to a marquee position on the roster.

"[The] Bloodline with the females in our family. I mean, the true, those that are really connected to this blood, I think it's time to, you know, to form the women's Bloodline and let them step up to the game and stand on business of what we do as far as, you know, putting the ladies up on the marquee," he said. [From 22:34 to 22:54]

Ad

Trending

On being asked who the other members of the group, alongside the two most popular real-life female Bloodline members, Naomi and Nia Jax, should be, Rikishi stated The Rock's daughter Ava and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina would be the perfect fits. The veteran also noted that many of his nephews and nieces were training to become professional wrestlers.

"I think Ava. [What about Tamina?] Tamina can come in [and] play her part there. I mean, there's so many. I mean, I got nieces and nephews that are in training right now. I got, you know, some nieces that are training and nephews. But, you know, we got a lot of men Bloodline already. You know what I mean? But yes, I mean, it'll be nice to [have a female Bloodline]. Those will be the four, I feel. It would be Nia Jax, Ava, you know, Tamina, and Naomi," added Rikishi. [From 23:01 to 23:37]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Rikishi makes an interesting claim about Roman Reigns

On the same podcast, Rikishi pointed out that the OTC has been doing his thing in WWE. He pointed out that everybody, including his Wiseman, betrayed him.

The 59-year-old stated that Roman Reigns would not just be sitting around after he got backstabbed. Rikishi believes the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is plotting something against his rivals.

Ad

"You got Roman doing his thing. Everybody backstabbing him, especially that no-good Wiseman, right? And so, but he got his coming. He's got his coming. I guarantee you, with what's happening with Roman right now, Roman ain't just sitting, man. Roman plotting right now," he said. [From 22:14 to 22:30]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to miss WWE Backlash. It will be interesting to see when he returns to the squared circle.

Please credit RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More