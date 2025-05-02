Roman Reigns is plotting something amid his WWE absence, claims real-life Bloodline member

A real-life member of The Bloodline has made an interesting claim about Roman Reigns amid The OTC's absence from WWE programming. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is reportedly expected to be away from action till early June.

On the most recent edition of his Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi spoke about his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns. The 59-year-old noted that everybody was backstabbing the former member of The Shield, especially Paul Heyman. However, Rikishi added that he was certain that amid his absence, Reigns was plotting something.

"You got Roman doing his thing. Everybody backstabbing him, especially that no-good Wiseman, right? And so, but he got his coming. He's got his coming. I guarantee you, with what's happening with Roman right now, Roman ain't just sitting, man. Roman plotting right now, he said. [From 22:14 to 22:30]

You can check out the following video for Rikishi's comments:

Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align himself with Seth Rollins on WrestleMania 41. On the RAW after The Showcase of the Immortals, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker joined The Visionary and The Wiseman. He helped the two decimate The Second City Saint and The OTC.

Popular star fires shots at Roman Reigns and WWE fans

The OTC works limited dates and wrestles fewer matches compared to the other top stars in the wrestling promotion. His success over the years allows him to have a part-time schedule.

In a recent interview with High Performance, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre mocked Reigns for taking months off for no reason. He further criticized wrestling fans for cheering the latter and forgetting his ill actions before he left.

"Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation. Like Roman Reigns, our top star, disappeared for six months, drank some margaritas, got some abs, came back and because he's a big star, people just forgot all the bad stuff he did to everybody. He's back and he's got abs now. He's cool," McIntyre said. [H/T: Fightful]

Drew McIntyre tried to enter the WWE United States Championship picture after defeating Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41. However, The Archer of Infamy is not done with The Scottish Warrior, as he took him out during his Number 1 Contendership match against LA Knight last week on SmackDown.

