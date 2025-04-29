Roman Reigns criticized for his disappearance by former WWE Champion; fans get called out for forgetting the OTC's actions

A former WWE Champion has criticized Roman Reigns for taking time off after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. His long-term rival called out the OTC and the WWE Universe.

Following his loss at WrestleMania Xl, Reigns was absent from television for several months before returning at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event, confronting Solo Sikoa, who took over The Bloodline during Reigns' hiatus.

Speaking on High Performance, McIntyre criticized Reigns' decision to take several months off. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the WWE Universe for forgetting the OTC's actions while he was champion.

"Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation. Like Roman Reigns, our top star, disappeared for six months, drank some margaritas, got some abs, came back and because he's a big star, people just forgot all the bad stuff he did to everybody. He's back and he's got abs now. He's cool," McIntyre said. [H/T: Fightful]

Drew McIntyre explained why he was okay with losing to CM Punk in terms of his WWE character

Drew McIntyre explained that from a character perspective, he was okay with losing to CM Punk last year. The two superstars faced each other thrice in 2024, with Punk winning two out of three matches.

During the same interview with High Performance, McIntyre talked about his rivalry with CM Punk and said:

"From a character perspective, I was okay with it. If anyone's been following our show, you know, with Drew McIntyre, the journey that I've been on, I was the number one good guy, world champion, all that jazz and was wronged in a lot of ways by certain people who were bad guys at the time. Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation."

McIntyre is currently involved in the United States Championship picture with LA Knight and Jacob Fatu. Damian Priest's issues with the Scotsman also seem far from over.

