"I was okay with it" - Drew McIntyre makes a surprising claim regarding his feud with CM Punk

Drew McIntyre has admitted that he was "okay" with losing to CM Punk. In 2024, McIntyre and Punk put together one of the most intense feuds on WWE television in recent years.
The two superstars crossed paths thrice, with McIntyre winning the first match at SummerSlam. Punk then tied the score at 1-1 by defeating the Scotsman in a Strap Match at Bash In Berlin. The feud concluded with Punk getting his hand raised in a Hell in a Cell Match at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event.
Speaking to High Performance, McIntyre made a surprising claim regarding his feud with Punk and had an interesting answer when asked if it bothered him losing to the former WWE Champion.
"From a character perspective, I was okay with it. If anyone's been following our show, you know, with Drew McIntyre, the journey that I've been on, I was the number one good guy, world champion, all that jazz and was wronged in a lot of ways by certain people who were bad guys at the time. Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation," said McIntyre. [H/T: Fightful]
Sam Roberts suggested that The Rock could reveal Drew McIntyre as his protégé
Sam Roberts has suggested that The Rock could eventually reveal Drew McIntyre as his protégé if John Cena turns babyface once again in the future.
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he suggested a scenario where The Rock could reveal the Scotsman as his final protégé before bidding goodbye for now. He said:
"By the way, after John Cena takes out The Final Boss, maybe The Final Boss leaves us with one last protégé, right? If John Cena goes back to being a babyface, maybe The Final Boss has one last protégé before he tips his hat and says goodbye for now. And that protégé is very big and very Scottish because Drew McIntyre as a heel with The Rock's approval, doesn't have to sell his soul, doesn't have to do anything that's gonna require more knowledge from The Final Boss. It could just be The Final Boss going, 'That's my guy. That's the guy who I pick.'"
McIntyre is currently involved in the WWE United States Championship picture on SmackDown.