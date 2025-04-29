"I was okay with it" - Drew McIntyre makes a surprising claim regarding his feud with CM Punk

Drew McIntyre has admitted that he was "okay" with losing to CM Punk. In 2024, McIntyre and Punk put together one of the most intense feuds on WWE television in recent years.

Ad

The two superstars crossed paths thrice, with McIntyre winning the first match at SummerSlam. Punk then tied the score at 1-1 by defeating the Scotsman in a Strap Match at Bash In Berlin. The feud concluded with Punk getting his hand raised in a Hell in a Cell Match at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

Speaking to High Performance, McIntyre made a surprising claim regarding his feud with Punk and had an interesting answer when asked if it bothered him losing to the former WWE Champion.

Ad

Trending

"From a character perspective, I was okay with it. If anyone's been following our show, you know, with Drew McIntyre, the journey that I've been on, I was the number one good guy, world champion, all that jazz and was wronged in a lot of ways by certain people who were bad guys at the time. Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation," said McIntyre. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Sam Roberts suggested that The Rock could reveal Drew McIntyre as his protégé

Sam Roberts has suggested that The Rock could eventually reveal Drew McIntyre as his protégé if John Cena turns babyface once again in the future.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he suggested a scenario where The Rock could reveal the Scotsman as his final protégé before bidding goodbye for now. He said:

Ad

"By the way, after John Cena takes out The Final Boss, maybe The Final Boss leaves us with one last protégé, right? If John Cena goes back to being a babyface, maybe The Final Boss has one last protégé before he tips his hat and says goodbye for now. And that protégé is very big and very Scottish because Drew McIntyre as a heel with The Rock's approval, doesn't have to sell his soul, doesn't have to do anything that's gonna require more knowledge from The Final Boss. It could just be The Final Boss going, 'That's my guy. That's the guy who I pick.'"

Ad

McIntyre is currently involved in the WWE United States Championship picture on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More