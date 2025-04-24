The Rock will reveal a 2-time WWE Champion as his "last protégé" in a scenario proposed by analyst

The Rock has been absent from WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. However, A WWE analyst recently suggested that The Final Boss could reveal a top superstar as his "last protégé" upon his return.

Last month, John Cena unexpectedly turned heel at Elimination Chamber to align himself with The Rock. The two legends, alongside Travis Scott, beat down the former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Although many expected The Final Boss to show up at WrestleMania 41 to help The Franchise Player capture the title, he did not. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested Cena could later turn babyface again by taking out The Rock and a possible Drew McIntyre angle.

The 41-year-old analyst pointed out that The Final Boss could then reveal Drew McIntyre as his last protégé before he goes away for a while. He clarified that the two-time former WWE Champion would not have to sell his soul but only get the approval of the TKO board member.

"By the way, after John Cena takes out The Final Boss, maybe The Final Boss leaves us with one last protégé, right? If John Cena goes back to being a babyface, maybe The Final Boss has one last protégé before he tips his hat and says goodbye for now. And that protégé is very big and very Scottish because Drew McIntyre as a heel with The Rock's approval, doesn't have to sell his soul, doesn't have to do anything that's gonna require more knowledge from The Final Boss. It could just be The Final Boss going, 'That's my guy. That's the guy who I pick,'" he said.

Roberts stated that McIntyre could then enter a feud with the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Drew coming in at the very end of that and starting a rivalry with John Cena because John Cena turned on The Final Boss I think is the best way to close the loop on this insane Final Boss stuff and make John Cena a babyface again," he added. [38:54 - 40:00]

Check out his comments in the video below:

The "Superman of WWE" wants to sell his soul to The Rock

While Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Rock and John Cena seemingly accepted, another top superstar is seemingly interested in becoming The Final Boss' ally.

In a recent interview with The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock revealed that several top stars have texted him, wanting to sell him their souls, including one that he calls "the Superman of the company":

I can't tell you the texts that I got, and from the guys that I got, who are these top guys who are saying — one in particular, who I love, is my guy. I call him the Superman of the company. He's like, 'Listen, my soul's for sale when it's time.' And I said, 'I love it. Let's do it,'" he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

McIntyre has a strong relationship with The Rock in real life. It will be interesting to see if they eventually work together on screen in WWE.

If you use the quotes from the first part, please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More