4 Signs The Rock has quietly retired The Final Boss character in WWE

The Rock hasn’t appeared on WWE for some time despite being The Final Boss. He last appeared at Elimination Chamber, where he played a major role in John Cena’s heel turn.

Many fans hoped to see The Rock play a major role in the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Instead, The Final Boss decided to sit out of the feud and watch it from the sidelines.

The entire scenario has left fans confused as they are unsure what to expect from The Great One next. He hasn’t dropped any hints regarding any future appearances, nor has he been around too often.

Check out the four reasons why it seems like The Rock has dropped The Final Boss character in WWE.

#4. Being The Final Boss means something that he isn’t portraying

The Final Boss is a term widely used in video games for someone who is the toughest of the challenges posed. The main character needs to overcome The Final Boss to reach the final prize.

However, The Rock’s character hasn’t quite given anyone a chance to do that. He defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40, only to watch The American Nightmare win the Undisputed WWE Championship the next night.

He hasn’t faced Cody in the ring yet, nor has he posed as a threat to anyone in the company other than The American Nightmare. He isn’t playing the character that shows what being The Final Boss is all about. Therefore, he may be back to simply being The Great One.

#3. His absence in the build-up to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

The Rock offered Cody Rhodes to join the dark side and sell his soul to him. Instead, Cody decided to go with the fans.

Instead, John Cena turned heel on The Rock’s instructions, and it looked like The Great One would play a major role in the build-up to the feud. However, he simply disappeared without a trace following the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Instead of dictating any terms as the top man in WWE, he sat out of the story that unfolded on WWE TV week after week. His absence makes it seem like he is not running the story anymore and isn’t The Final Boss in the top title picture.

#2. The Rock chose to sit out of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE fans did not see The Rock appear after Elimination Chamber even though they expected him to make a few appearances on The Road to WrestleMania. Expectations were high over the WrestleMania weekend as fans were sure that The Final Boss would appear to cost Cody Rhodes in the Night Two main event.

However, he did not show up during the main event, nor did he come out to raise John Cena’s hand after his win. It was a surprising move, especially because Travis Scott was sent out to assist Cena.

#1. He may not even appear at WWE WrestleMania 42

The Rock is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. It is very difficult for him to make time for other businesses, including WWE. Even though he sits at the top of the company now, he hasn’t made time to appear frequently.

With many more projects in the pipeline, The Great One may not get enough time to appear in the company again. That could also see The Rock miss WrestleMania 42 as he fails to appear enough times to build a storyline.

That could mean that The Final Boss character is over, as he may not take to the ring again for some time. He may have even silently retired from the ring as the clock ticks away while he fails to find time to build a captivating feud in WWE.

