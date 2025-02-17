Naomi to miss Elimination Chamber after returning WWE star puts her out of commission? Potential last-minute twist explored

WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber match is set to take place at the upcoming Premium Live Event, where Naomi will have a chance to earn a shot at the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 41. Recently, The Glow qualified for this match.

However, a major development took place on SmackDown when Nick Aldis revealed footage that seemingly implicated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as potential suspects in the mysterious attack on Jade Cargill.

Shortly after the footage aired, Naomi voiced her frustration, stating that people lacked confidence in her and unfairly blamed her for the attack. However, despite her denial, many fans still believe that The Glow could be the real mystery attacker. In a possible scenario, Naomi might miss the Elimination Chamber PLE if Jade Cargill returns and puts her out of commission.

Previously, Jade was mysteriously attacked backstage on SmackDown, and a similar situation could occur. This might happen either at the Elimination Chamber or during the go-home show, where Naomi could be ambushed in the same manner. This time, though, Jade Cargill might be revealed as the attacker, targeting Naomi under the assumption that she was responsible for the initial assault.

This potential attack could result in one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion being removed from the Elimination Chamber match, with the 32-year-old star replacing her. When Naomi eventually returns, it could ignite a feud between the two. Moreover, this situation might not sit well with Bianca Belair, who could confront Jade, pointing out that the footage seemingly implicated Morgan and Raquel, not Naomi.

Although this scenario is speculative, it will be interesting to see how Jade Cargill's situation unfolds in the coming days.

Current champion wants WWE Universe to apologize to Naomi

Following SmackDown, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair issued a warning to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, while also demanding that the WWE Universe apologize to Naomi. This happened when The EST took to her official X account, stating that everyone owes The Glow an apology.

She continued her tweet with a warning to The Judgment Day, revealing that she and Naomi are coming for them. This suggests that in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans might see a confrontation between the Tag Team Champs and the villainous faction.

However, Morgan and Rodriguez may attempt to justify themselves by claiming they weren’t the real attackers and that someone else took out Jade Cargill. Overall, the upcoming episode of the red brand promises to be intriguing, as the mystery behind Jade Cargill’s attacker could lead to a major twist.

