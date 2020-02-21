Naomi opens up about early struggles in her career

Naomi talked to Women's Wrestling Weekly about early struggles in her career

This Friday, Naomi will square off with Carmella for a chance to face Bayley at Super ShowDown for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Since her recent return to the Blue Brand, Naomi has made her intentions known that she's coming after her third Women's Title.

Whether she gets the match in Saudi Arabia or not, recent rumors suggest she'll be in the Title hunt when WrestleMania 36 comes around on April, 5th. Naomi has seen tremendous growth since signing with WWE in 2009. Both in her in-ring career and her experiences backstage.

Speaking with Women's Wrestling Weekly, Naomi touched on a number of topics including some struggles she faced in the early part of her career. When the subject of racism was brought up during the interview, Naomi said overall she has been treated very well over the last 11 years with the company. However, she did mention some "experiences" she went through that she felt was related to the color of her skin (h\t Fightful).

"I do know that there are some struggles and things that I've had to experience and go through because I am black and I was different at the time I came in. At the time, the prototype and what was, was not me. The face was Kelly Kelly at the time. She's stunning, gorgeous. Now, there's so much diversity. At the time I came in, there were struggles, there were 'talk to's' and me being pulled to the side to talk about my look and ways I was carrying myself. And I feel like that had everything to do with me being black. But I've seen so many changes I've seen so much growth in the company."

"A lot of those people that were saying things to me that weren't right or inappropriate are no longer here. I definitely had some struggles but I feel like going through that helped me find myself. At the time, I felt I had to do what I had to do to stay around and be featured. And it got me to where I am now."

Overall, the two-time Women's Champion says she has had an amazing career. If rumors hold true, it appears that she'll have some major opportunities to make it an even better one in 2020.