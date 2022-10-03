Naomi posts picture with current champion amid WWE return speculations

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi recently posted a picture of herself with Jimmy Uso.

It has been over four months since The Glowing Star, along with Sasha Banks, walked out of the company during a taping of RAW. While the duo have stayed off the wrestling radar since then, they have been spotted at various non-wrestling events such as Marvel's She-Hulk premiere and New York Fashion Week.

While there has been speculation about the duo's return since the change in WWE's leadership, their status remains unknown. However, Naomi has been as busy as ever on social media.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has kept fans up to date with her life after WWE. She recently took to Twitter to post a picture of herself alongside Jimmy Uso, her husband.

Jimmy and Naomi are one of the most popular couples in professional wrestling and have been married for over eight years. The duo have teamed up on several occasions, most notably during the Mixed Match Challenge in 2018.

WWE Superstar Bayley responded to Naomi's post on Twitter

Bayley is one of the most active wrestlers on social media. The Role Model kept fans entertained through her tweets during her time on the sidelines, often poking fun at other stars and the general public.

The RAW star did not take much time in responding to the Glowing Star's post, taking a dig at the latter for poorly cropping the picture.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @NaomiWWE You crop pics worse than me Judy @NaomiWWE You crop pics worse than me Judy

The Role Model was also recently spotted with Sasha Banks and Naomi at New York Fashion Week and has been very supportive of her friends in their ventures outside WWE.

While they may be friends outside the squared circle, Bayley had some tough words for the former Women's Tag Team Champions. The Role Model sent out a warning to the duo in case they decide to return to their old hunting ground.

“If they ever do return, I'm just going to kick their a**. They might be scared to come back for me. You might want to stay on the runway,” she said. [H/T Fightful]

While there is no confirmed news about the pair's return status, Sasha Banks recently changed her name on all her social media handles, which has led many to believe that she is done with pro wrestling for a while. The same, however, cannot be said about Naomi, who still has WWE in her handle.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far