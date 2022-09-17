"I'm just going to kick their a**"- Current WWE Superstar threatens Sasha Banks and Naomi

Bayley sent out a stern warning to Sasha Banks and Naomi in a recent interview.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have made lots of public appearances ever since their controversial walkout from WWE RAW. They recently walked on the ramp for New York Fashion Week. Their close friend and fellow wrestler Bayley have been spotted with them on a bunch of occasions as well.

The Role Model recently spoke with In The Kliq and opened up about Banks and Naomi's RAW walkout. She also ended up sending a warning to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Check out her full comments below:

“If they ever do return, I'm just going to kick their a**. They might be scared to come back for me. You might want to stay on the runway,” she said. [H/T Fightful]

Sasha Banks and Bayley have quite a bit of history together

The Boss and The Role Model aren't exactly strangers. The duo have been close friends for a long time now.

Banks and Bayley have faced off on several occasions on WWE TV and have also been portrayed as on-screen friends. The two stars were crowned the very first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in early 2019.

In late 2020, Bayley opened up about not needing Banks anymore and wanting to establish her own legacy:

"I don’t want to look back at my career and be like, ‘Bayley needed Sasha Banks,’ or ‘Bayley would have been nothing without Sasha Banks,’ [or] ‘Bayley’s never had a good match without Sasha.’ I just don’t want that hanging over my head forever. So it really is like evolving, getting my wings, and finally, just being like, ‘I love you, but I don’t need you anymore. Thank you very much. It’s time to move on," she said. [H/T EWrestling]

Bayley is currently one of the biggest heels on the WWE roster. If Banks and Naomi end up returning to WWE, fans would love to see them engage in a feud with Damage CTRL.

What do you think of Bayley's threat? Is she planting the seeds for a future rivalry with Banks? Sound off in the comment section below.

