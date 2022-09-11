Naomi shares a never-seen-before image with two former WWE Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Naomi shared a never-seen-before image with former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Bayley at New York Fashion Week.

Naomi was last seen on WWE programming along with her tag team partner when the two walked out of the company back in May 2022. Since then, The Glow and Sasha Banks have been under the radar and haven't spoken publicly about the incident.

Recently, the two superstars walked down the ramp as models by taking part in New York Fashion Week. After the event, Naomi shared a never-seen-before image with Sasha Banks and Bayley. She wrote a heartfelt message to the Role Model as she attended the show in support of her friends:

"Your friendship has never wavered that means everything to me love you DING DONG thank you for being here for us 🥲 @itsBayleyWWE (just know you can still get swung on tho 😂) @SashaBanksWWE #NYFW."

Fans are excited to see both superstars make their grand return to the company under new management.

Mickie James praised Sasha Banks and Naomi's performance at New York Fashion Week

Mickie James is a wrestling legend who has worked with major promotions such as WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and NWA. She was the driving force behind women's wrestling in Impact Wrestling and was one of the producers of the all-women's pay-per-view NWA EmPowerrr.

While there's is no confirmation on when Naomi and Sasha Banks will return to the company. The Boss and Glow recently walked down the ramp as models at New York Fashion Week, the duo were wearing a dress designed by Jessia Jade.

After the event, James went on Twitter and praised their performance:praise their performance:

"Stood af!!! Gimme what I want damnit!!!"

Fans were pleased to see their favorite wrestlers walk down the ramp in stunning fashion. It will be interesting to see if the two superstars decide to return to the company in the near future.

Do you think The Glow and Boss will return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

