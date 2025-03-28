Naomi to reunite with forgotten 10-time WWE champion after 2708 days at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

A few weeks ago, WWE SmackDown star Naomi surprised fans when she revealed herself as the mystery star who attacked Jade Cargill last November on the blue brand. The former Women's Champion appeared on the Friday night show this week, unleashing an attack on Michin and B-Fab before Jade Cargill came out to turn things around.

With Cargill now seemingly having some backup in the form of Michin and B-Fab to take Naomi down ahead of WrestleMania, the latter could reunite with former nine-time WWE 24/7 Champion Tamina Snuka for the first time since November 19, 2017, to get control over the numbers advantage. The Glow and Tamina, along with Sasha Banks, were a part of Team B.A.D for a long time.

However, after Banks' exit from the group, WWE split Naomi and Tamina in May 2016, disbanding the entire faction. The following year at Survivor Series, The Glow and Snuka reunited to be part of Team SmackDown Live.

The real-life Bloodline member and Sasha also reunited a few years ago to become the Women's Tag Team Champions, but both women then walked out of the company in 2022, leaving many fans surprised.

With the odds completely against her, Tamina could make her shocking return and alignment with a heel version of Naomi. Both women could then take Jade Cargill down using the dominating power of the former Women's Tag Team Champion, which could further enhance their status in the company.

Naomi sent a heartwarming message to the OG Bloodline member before WWE SmackDown

Former Women's Champion Naomi sent a heartwarming and emotional message to her husband, Jimmy Uso, on social media ahead of SmackDown this week. The veteran stated that Jimmy was the 'greatest adventure' of her life that she would cherish forever.

"'You are my greatest adventure, always and forever.' @jonathanfatu #skylagoon," she wrote.

While Naomi was speculated to join The Bloodline story at some point, the whole faction was disbanded until the star's entry. Fans will have to wait and see if the company features any storyline with The Glow and Jimmy Uso together in the future.

