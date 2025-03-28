Naomi sends emotional message to Jimmy Uso ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Naomi recently took to social media to send an emotional message to her husband, Jimmy Uso, ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Glow is currently in a heated feud with Jade Cargill.

Since Jade Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber and revealed that Naomi was behind her brutal assault, the two stars have been going after each other on weekly editions of SmackDown.

In last week's episode of the blue brand, Cargill locked horns with Liv Morgan. Although the former AEW star had the upper hand for most of the match, the contest ultimately ended in Morgan's favor after an interference from The Glow. This was a massive loss for Jade as it was her first singles defeat since debuting in WWE.

Naomi and Jade Cargill are expected to come face to face at some point in the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Ahead of the show, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Instagram to upload a video with her husband, Jimmy Uso. In her post's caption, The Glow sent an emotional message, writing that Big Jim was her greatest adventure ever.

"'You are my greatest adventure, always and forever.' @jonathanfatu #skylagoon," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

WWE legend Booker T talked about Naomi's heel turn

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he loved that Naomi turned heel as he believed her new character would give her more opportunities to shine on WWE television.

"No, I love it [Naomi as a heel]. It's something I've been thinking about, you know, she needed for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company, and she was still the same person kinda threw me off a little bit. But this change, right here, definitely is something I feel like is gonna give her a lot more wind to actually get some work done. That's gonna put her in position to work with a lot of different people," he said.

It will be interesting to see how Jade Cargill will respond to Naomi's attack on this week's WWE SmackDown.

