Heel turn is 37-year-old WWE SmackDown star's ticket to the top, says Booker T

A SmackDown star recently turned heel after being a babyface for several years. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T claimed the character change would positively impact that superstar's career.

A few months ago, Jade Cargill was found unconscious in the parking lot during an episode of SmackDown after falling victim to a vicious assault by a mystery attacker. The Storm returned to take out Naomi earlier this month at Elimination Chamber, revealing the 37-year-old as her attacker. The former SmackDown Women's Champion later confessed and told Bianca Belair that she did it for The EST. Although they have not had a match yet, The Glow and Cargill have had physical altercations over the past few weeks.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Naomi's heel turn, stating that she needed that character change for some time, pointing out that it would give her a chance to work with different stars.

"No, I love it [Naomi as a heel]. It's something I've been thinking about, you know, she needed for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company, and she was still the same person kinda threw me off a little bit. But this change, right here, definitely is something I feel like is gonna give her a lot more wind to actually get some work done. That's gonna put her in position to work with a lot of different people," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer predicted that the heel turn would elevate the 37-year-old.

"What I mean, at that level, and that's one thing about this business, even if you're not say, for instance, in the main event, it's not your time, you still want to be working with the person that's [sic] in the main event, you know what I mean? So, that's her ticket right now all the way to the top." [1:01:13-1:01:50]

Another WWE Hall of Famer wants Naomi to face Jade Cargill in a Steel Cage Match

Naomi's father-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, also addressed the ongoing feud between her and Jade Cargill on his Rkishi Fatu Off The Top podcast. He urged the two superstars to ''work it out.''

The WWE legend even suggested The Glow and The Storm could fight in a Steel Cage Match.

"Let them work it out. Let them do what they do. If they plan to get in a ring in a cage match, whoop each other, and finally get up and hug each other and tell the world I love you, then so be it," Rikishi said.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline between Cargill and Naomi unfolds on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

