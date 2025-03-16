WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi responds to Jade Cargill after insulting message to him and Naomi

Jade Cargill is currently feuding with Rikishi's daughter-in-law Naomi on WWE SmackDown. The Storm recently mentioned the Hall of Famer in a threatening post to her rival before insulting him in another, to which he responded.

Ad

After several weeks of absence, Cargill returned at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to take out Naomi, revealing her as her mystery attacker. After the PLE, Rikishi backed up his daughter-in-law on his Off The Top podcast, claiming she made a mistake putting her hands on Naomi.

The Storm took to X to respond to the legend's comments, telling him that she did not care and that his "daughter" would get everything coming to her. As Naomi warned Cargill against tweeting at her father-in-law, the former AEW star replied with another insulting tweet to The Glow and the Hall of Famer.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi responded to Cargill mentioning his name in her heated exchange with Naomi. He stated that he had nothing to do with what happened, yet The Storm dragged his name into it. Meanwhile, the WWE legend promised to find out the truth:

"Wow! Just, wow! Am I missing something here? Is this thing here is, like, heated up this bad to be able to call each other out like this? I had none to with this thing here and yet you throw my name in this thing here," he said.

Ad

Rikishi continued:

"And so, at the end of the day, like, you know, I'm gonna get down to the bottom of this, find out exactly who was right and who was wrong because, you know, it has to be something or is it something that bad that you wanna end each other's career? I mean, is there, I don't know, I'm confused. Again, I'm hurt. I'm sad because I love both of these girls." [3:53 - 4:58]

Ad

Ad

Rikishi wants to talk to both WWE Superstars

On his Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi reacted to Naomi and Bianca Belair's segment on SmackDown about a week ago where his daughter-in-law confessed to being the mystery attacker of Jade Cargill.

The WWE legend pointed out that he was confused and hurt, disclosing that he wanted to talk to both superstars to hash things out:

Ad

"I'm baffled just like everybody else. I'm hurt, I'm confused, and I posted up a photo with all four of us [Big 3]. I love these girls, both unconditionally. But to see this happening in front of the whole world, I'm confused, and I feel like I'm torn apart between the two. What is it that a father can do to make this right amongst these ladies? They d*mn near want to kill each other, and I'm just like everybody else; I've yet to get a chance to sit down. I want to talk to both of them," Fatu said.

Ad

Ad

A former WWE star recently proposed a scenario where Bianca Belair would interfere in a grudge match between Cargill and Naomi to side with the latter and turn heel. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.

Please credit Rikishi Fatu Off The Top and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback