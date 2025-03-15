Huge WWE star to turn heel at WrestleMania after loss in title match in scenario proposed by Matthew Rehwoldt

A top WWE Superstar is set to compete in a major championship match at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) recently suggested a scenario where the major star would turn heel after losing the title match.

Bianca Belair overcame five other top superstars to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, IYO SKY captured the title from Rhea Ripley on the March 3 episode of RAW after The Eradicator was distracted by The EST, who sat at ringside. Last Monday, SKY slapped Belair and Ripley after the two had a heated confrontation, and both piefaced her as she attempted to interfere twice. Many now expect the title match to turn into a Triple Threat bout.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt proposed a scenario where Belair would lose the championship match on Night One of The Show of Shows. She would then interfere in a grudge match between Naomi and Jade Cargill on the Night Two:

"I think there's an interesting world where Night One we have this matchup. I agree, I think IYO should win. I think Bianca is a little distraught. [...] I think Bianca then, I'm gonna have to imagine we're getting a Jade [vs.] Naomi grudge match of some type at 'Mania as well. I'm gonna pretend that's on night two and undoubtedly Bianca is gonna be pulled into the middle of that somehow, some way, whether they have a stipulation match or not. And I think Bianca perhaps emotionally distraught from not winning that world title [...]," he said.

The TNA color commentator suggested that The EST of WWE would seem to be going after the heel Naomi before surprisingly attacking Cargill, realigning herself with The Glow and turning heel in the process:

"Maybe we have a similar thing to the Elimination Chamber where Bianca comes marching out, think where she's going after the clear-cut heel Naomi, 'You've f**ked us around too long,' and then takes Jade's head off because, 'You know what? Considering what happened to me, I lost the world title, no, Naomi, maybe you're right. Maybe it's me and you is where it's at. You were right all along. Scr*w her, this is our...' You know, I could see something in that universe where we get to heel Bianca." [From 18:51 - 20:22]

Veteran thinks Bianca Belair played a role in the mysterious attack on Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown

After several weeks of absence, Jade Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber to destroy Naomi. The latter later confessed to her former tag team partner Bianca Belair that she was the one who attacked The Storm before the latter brutalized her again on SmackDown.

Nevertheless, wrestling veteran Konnan disclosed on the Keepin' It 100 podcast that he thinks The EST of WWE might have been the mastermind behind Naomi's attack on Cargill:

"It almost makes me think that maybe [Bianca Belair] did have something to do—this is what I love about WWE, they're making me think more than usual. I'm maybe overanalyzing this, but it's almost like Bianca maybe is manipulating everything, and she is guilty," he said.

It would be interesting to see if WWE would turn Belair heel in the upcoming months.

Please credit Rebooked and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

