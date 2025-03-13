"That's not how you protect your talent" - Veteran slams WWE CCO Triple H for controversial creative decision

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured several heated moments. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently slammed Triple H and his creative team for the booking of two top superstars.

This Monday, IYO SKY celebrated her Women's World Championship victory in the ring as Michael Cole interviewed her. When her WrestleMania opponent Bianca Belair joined her, the former champion Rhea Ripley followed. The Eradicator and The EST of WWE had a heated face-off, piefacing the champion whenever the latter tried to interrupt them. The Damage CTRL member then slapped both Ripley and Belair across the face before storming out of the ring.

While speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo claimed SKY slapping Belair and Ripley killed the two former women's champions. He stated that how they were booked in the segment was an insult to him as a writer:

"As a writer, here's the biggest insult, Coach. You kill Rhea Ripley, man. You actually kill both of them because Bianca Belair is a freaking beast. So, you actually kill two important talents on your roster so a 5-foot-nothing female can slap both of them across the face. That's not how you protect your talent, Coach," he said. [55:46 - 56:12]

Vince Russo thinks WWE may be punishing Rhea Ripley

While commenting on the segment on the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo claimed WWE Creative may have been punishing Rhea Ripley.

The former head writer stated that The Eradicator may have upset someone backstage or opposed a creative idea.

"My reaction was, because it can't be anything else, Coach, who did she piss off? What did she do? What didn't she like creatively? No question about it. No question about it. To punk Rhea Ripley out like that with no comeback with a girl half her size, she's in the doghouse. Either she's in the doghouse, Coach, or whoever came up with that segment needs to be fired immediately. One of those two things. I'm gonna chalk it all up to she's in the doghouse, she pissed somebody off," he said.

Recent reports suggest that the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania might become a Triple Threat. It would be interesting to see if that happens.

