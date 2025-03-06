WWE's massive plans for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 revealed (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley's road to WrestleMania 41 was completely derailed recently on RAW when IYO Sky pulled off a big upset and became the new Women's World Champion. A new report has confirmed what WWE has in plans for The Eradicator in Las Vegas this April.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC briefly touched upon WWE's plans for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. As you probably know, the Women's World Title match is now officially going to be IYO Sky vs. Bianca Belair. This was a big surprise as Ripley was almost a permanent fixture in the Women's World Title picture, and she is closely associated with the title due to her two dominant reigns. The second reign turned out to be less than 60 days.

JoeyVotes revealed that WWE is planning to add Rhea Ripley to the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41, and she is expected to challenge IYO Sky in a Triple Threat match also involving Bianca Belair.

How did Rhea Ripley break her silence after losing the Women's World Title?

When The Eradicator was dethroned by IYO Sky on RAW, the immediate aftermath saw her cursing out in fury while Sky secured her ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Bianca Belair. So how did Ripley respond?

In a scathing, thought-provoking promo after RAW, Rhea Ripley blamed herself for losing her Women's World Championship:

"How am I feeling? How am I feeling? I'm pi**ed off. I'm mad. I'm furious. I'm everything. Every single angry feeling I'm feeling. But the thing is, I can't even be mad at IYO, I can't even fully be mad at Bianca. I'm more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I've been through this cr*p with Liv Morgan, I've been through all this with Dom, I've been through this with Judgment Day, and I still, I cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself. I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball, and I cannot learn that friends are not real. Friends are not real." [0:15-1:01]

Acknowledging the errors of her past was a great bit of character depth that's only going to make her a bigger star than before. Whether she wins the Women's World Championship or not at WrestleMania (assuming she's added to the match), one thing is clear - she deserves to be fighting for the top prize for the third year in a row.

