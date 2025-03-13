Triple H is legitimately punishing huge WWE Superstar; RAW segment is a clear proof, says veteran

A wrestling veteran addressed a controversial segment that happened on WWE RAW last Monday. He claimed it proved that a huge superstar was being legitimately punished.

Last week on RAW, IYO SKY beat Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Title after The Eradicator was distracted by the number-one contender Bianca Belair. On the last episode of the red brand, SKY headed to the ring for an interview with Michael Cole. The EST of WWE also joined the newly-crowned champion in the squared circle before Ripley interrupted them. As The Eradicator and Belair had a face-off and a war of words, they both piefaced SKY when she tried to interfere. The latter responded by slapping the two superstars before leaving the ring angrily. On The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer for the promotion Vince Russo reacted to the segment.

The wrestling veteran claimed the segment proved that WWE, creatively led by Chief Content Officer Triple H, was punishing Ripley for potentially getting on the wrong side of someone backstage or opposing a creative idea:

"My reaction was, because it can't be anything else, Coach, who did she piss off? What did she do? What didn't she like creatively? No question about it. No question about it. To punk Rhea Ripley out like that with no comeback with a girl half her size, she's in the doghouse. Either she's in the doghouse, Coach, or whoever came up with that segment needs to be fired immediately. One of those two things. I'm gonna chalk it all up to she's in the doghouse, she pissed somebody off," he said. [53:25 - 54:05]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

WWE analyst thinks Rhea Ripley may miss WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley's path to WrestleMania 41 seemed to be defending the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair. However, The Eradicator now has no clear road to this year's Show of Shows after losing the title to IYO SKY.

Speaking on RAW Recap, WWE analyst Sam Roberts pointed out that he currently cannot see a path for Ripley to the Showcase of the Immortals. He claimed interrupting promos would not get the former Women's World Champion into the title match between SKY and Belair.

"I mean, I know, to me, I'm sure Rhea Ripley would like to be factored into the WrestleMania match, but I don't see what the path is, and I certainly don't think it's interrupting promos, but maybe I'm wrong," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the company has for Rhea Ripley heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All come April.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

