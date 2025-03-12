Bianca Belair has message for IYO SKY after being slapped on RAW; sends warning to Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair delivered a message to IYO SKY after the Women's World Champion slapped her this past Monday night on WWE RAW during a promo with Rhea Ripley. The Genius of the SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Ripley earlier this month on the red brand.

Ad

The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41. She had a promo with IYO SKY this past Monday night on RAW, but they were interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Belair and Ripley started arguing with each other, while completely ignoring SKY in the ring. The champion responded by slapping both stars in the face and storming out of the ring.

Belair took to her Instagram story today to reveal that she did not mean to disrespect the Women's World Champion. The 35-year-old also warned Rhea Ripley to leave her alone following their confrontation on RAW.

Ad

Trending

"Man... IYO slapped me so hard she knocked some tears off my jacket. I didn't even mean to disrespect you like that but I got caught up in my emotions... Rhea leave me alone," she wrote.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Belair sent a message on social media following RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

Bianca Belair has a lot going on at the moment on WWE television. Her former tag team partner, Naomi, admitted that she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill during this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. Belair and Naomi were recently Women's Tag Team Champions but dropped the titles to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last month.

Ad

Ex-WWE employee criticizes Bianca Belair's promo on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized the promo between Bianca Belair and Naomi this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo compared the promo between the former Women's Tag Team Champions to a high school play. However, he added that it did start to get interesting once both stars got emotional.

Ad

"They were definitely real tears and I noticed the real tears. I felt the early on stages in this promo were very, very bad high school play-ish. The very beginning of it. Once it got to the emotion, I think it got a lot better. The very beginning of it was very weak." [From 23:20 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and brutally attacked Naomi. The former AEW star also ambushed The Glow this past Friday night on SmackDown following her promo with Belair. Only time will tell if Bianca Belair can capture the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback