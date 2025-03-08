WWE veteran questions Bianca Belair's promo standards; compares it to a "bad high school play" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bianca Belair cutting a promo on SmackDown this week. The EST confronted her tag team partner Naomi this Friday night.

Belair pressed Naomi to reveal the truth behind Jade Cargill's mystery attacker. The stars had a back-and-forth and finally, Naomi broke down and confessed to attacking Cargill back in November last year. The two stars were in tears as the emotional segment played out.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo felt that the segment recovered when the two stars got emotional. However, he felt that Bianca Belair's promo at the start seemed like a high school play. He felt the start was very weak, but the two women carried it strongly and closed the angle well.

"They were definitely real tears and I noticed the real tears. I felt the early on stages in this promo were very, very bad high school play-ish. The very beginning of it. Once it got to the emotion, I think it got a lot better. The very beginning of it was very weak." [From 23:20 onwards]

After the verbal exchange, Jade Cargill showed up to exact revenge on Naomi. Even Bianca Belair didn't stop Jade as she went straight for her attacker.

