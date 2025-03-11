IYO SKY sends a message aimed at Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley after slapping both of them on WWE RAW

IYO SKY sent a message aimed at Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley after slapping the two superstars on this week's Monday Night RAW. SKY will defend the Women's World Championship against Belair at WrestleMania 41.

The Genius of The Sky became the new champion on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. In the main event, she defeated Ripley after a heated exchange between the former champion and Belair, who was at ringside for the match.

On the back of a devastating loss, Ripley interrupted Belair and SKY, leading to the newly crowned champion slapping both superstars. On X, she sent a message reflecting on her actions.

"I love New York City, and the MSG crowd was very nice and RESPECTFUL TO ME AS A NEW CHAMPION. BUT……." wrote SKY.

Check out SKY's post:

Sam Roberts made a bold claim regarding Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 41 aspirations

Rhea Ripley has no clear direction heading into WrestleMania 41 after losing the WWE Women's World Championship just weeks before the show.

Sam Roberts also believes that The Eradicator isn't on the right path to get factored into the title match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. He added that interrupting promos certainly won't get her a slot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on RAW Recap, he said:

"I mean, I know, to me, I'm sure Rhea Ripley would like to be factored into the WrestleMania match, but I don't see what the path is, and I certainly don't think it's interrupting promos, but maybe I'm wrong."

Ripley became a two-time WWE Women's World Champion by defeating Liv Morgan on the January 6, edition of Monday Night RAW. However, her second reign ended after 56 days at the hands of IYO SKY.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair became the new number-one contender for the title after winning the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

