"She is guilty" — Konnan says 35-year-old WWE star is the mastermind behind Jade Cargill's attack, not Naomi

Jade Cargill's explosive WWE return has spotlighted a prominent storyline in the women's division of SmackDown that does not revolve around any title. Naomi has admitted she tried to get rid of Cargill because the former AEW star was riding Bianca Belair's coattails.

Despite this revelation, wrestling veteran Konnan believes Belair could be the mastermind. The EST's victory inside the Elimination Chamber ejected her from the tag team division and put her right back in the main event picture, where she was her entire career before Jade Cargill came along. She has a date with IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

Speaking on K100 podcast, Konnan speculated about Bianca Belair's involvement in the story. Although Belair poses as the sympathetic babyface caught in the crosshairs, a section of WWE fans believes she had something to do with Jade's attack. He also pointed to Rhea Ripley's promo with The EST and IYO SKY on RAW last Monday:

"It almost makes me think that maybe [Bianca Belair] did have something to do—this is what I love about WWE, they're making me think more than usual. I'm maybe overanalyzing this, but it's almost like Bianca maybe is manipulating everything, and she is guilty," Konnan thought out loud. "On RAW, Rhea [Ripley] tells her something more along those lines, so they're not going to throw it in the verbiage if they're not going somewhere [with it], unless they're making you think she did something when she didn't." [From 3:31 onwards]

Disco Inferno agreed with Naomi's sentiment on SmackDown that Jade Cargill largely benefitted from getting paired up with Bianca Belair upon her WWE debut.

Rhea Ripley questions 'double standards' after Bianca Belair's justification on WWE RAW

IYO SKY may have taken the Women's World Title from Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 41, but Ripley is still in the picture. While speculations run rampant that the former Judgment Day star could get involved in the now-official singles match at Allegiant Stadium, The Eradicator sent a message to Bianca Belair.

Rhea Ripley had just come off a deeply personal rivalry with her on-screen and road family, having been booted out of The Judgment Day. When the EST claimed she "got caught up in my emotions," Ripley took a shot at Sky's WrestleMania challenger:

"'Got caught up in my emotions' Actin like you’re the only one to have ever gone through 'real life stuff'. Emotions being the reasons I continually lash out also, but no one cares about emotions when it’s mine. No one understands the constant ongoing war that is going on in my head. Double standards," Ripley wrote.

After IYO SKY shockingly disrupted an expected high-profile showdown between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair two weeks ago, she demanded their respect last Monday. Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the creative team is destroying Ripley and Belair's credibility with SKY's involvement.

