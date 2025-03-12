"No one cares about emotions when it’s mine" - Rhea Ripley lashes out with an emotional message aimed at Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were involved in a heated exchange on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The segment concluded with both women receiving slaps from IYO SKY.

SKY dethroned Ripley to win the WWE Women's World Championship on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Genius of the Sky took advantage of the situation after a heated exchange between Ripley and Belair. The EST was at ringside for the title match after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to become the new #1 contender.

On X, Ripley responded to a post by Belair where The EST mentioned that she has been going through a lot lately, considering the drama involving Naomi and Jade Cargill.

"'Got caught up in my emotions' Actin like you’re the only one to have ever gone through 'real life stuff'. Emotions being the reasons I continually lash out also, but no one cares about emotions when it’s mine. No one understands the constant ongoing war that is going on in my head. Double standards," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's post:

Rhea Ripley opened up about losing the WWE Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley was emotional about losing the WWE Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW. She briefly recalled being betrayed by Dominik Mysterio and departing The Judgment Day.

Speaking in a backstage interview after losing the title, The Eradicator stated that she had no one but herself to blame. The former champion was feeling angry and claimed she couldn't even be fully mad at Bianca Belair. She said the following:

"How am I feeling? How am I feeling? I'm pi**ed off. I'm mad. I'm furious. I'm everything. Every single angry feeling I'm feeling. But the thing is, I can't even be mad at IYO, I can't even fully be mad at Bianca. I'm more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I've been through this cr*p with Liv Morgan, I've been through all this with Dom, I've been through this with Judgment Day, and I still, I cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself. I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball, and I cannot learn that friends are not real. Friends are not real."

Rhea Ripley hasn't been confirmed for a match at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if WWE decides to add her to the title match between SKY and Belair.

